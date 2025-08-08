Listen Live
Police Say What Caused a Jeffersonville House Explosion

Published on August 8, 2025

Blurry Ambulance
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. –– Investigators have figured out the cause of the home explosion in Jeffersonville in late July this year.

Jeffersonville police said on Friday a gas leak inside a home caused the explosion and damage of the home on Washington Way, near Presidential Place and Alexander Court.

Officers arrived at the scene, and they spotted the home in flames and five people injured. All five victims were all taken to a hospital.

The excess gas originated from inside the home, eliminating any issues with external gas lines and the gas infrastructure in the neighborhood.

Investigators address prior public speculation that an external gas line issue was to blame, stemming from a 2019 explosion at a nearby home. However, police say that is not the case because the gas leak started inside the home.

Police say if you smell gas inside any building, exit immediately, and call 911.

