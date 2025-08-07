Listen Live
Local

Explosion Reported in Noblesville,

Chemical Feed Explosion at Water Treatment Plant in Noblesville

Published on August 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Noblesville Fire, explosion
Noblesville Fire Department

NOBLESVILLE, Ind.– Indiana American Water says they had to temporarily shut down their downtown Noblesville water treatment plant on Wayne Street Thursday afternoon. They said there was a chemical feed explosion at the facility around 1:15 p.m.

The Noblesville Fire Department was immediately called to assist.  No injuries were reported, but one employee was transported to a hospital as a precautionary measure.

Investigators say there is no indication that water service has been affected or disrupted.  Noblesville is served by three water treatment systems and can maintain water service.

“Company leadership and personnel are actively investigating the incident and assessing any potential impacts to the local water distribution system. We remain committed to maintaining safe and reliable water service to the customers and communities we serve,” said Joel Reuter, external affairs manager at Indiana American Water, in a Thursday news release.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

A photo of Todd Young speaking at an event in Indiana
Local

Indiana Senator Todd Young: “The Chinese Are Trying to Steal the Waterway”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close