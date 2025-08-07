Listen Live
Butler University to Add Engineering Degrees in 2026

Classes will take place in Butler’s new Sciences Complex.

Published on August 7, 2025

Butler University has received a $9 million grant
Source: Butler University / BUTLER University

INDIANAPOLIS — Butler University is launching a new engineering program in fall 2026 to meet Indiana’s growing need for STEM graduates. The program will offer Bachelor’s degrees in mechanical, chemical, and bioengineering.

Butler says this will help close the gap between the number of engineering jobs available and the qualified workers ready to fill them. This shortage affects industries like manufacturing, life sciences, and technology.

Students will learn in small, hands-on classes that combine technical skills with critical thinking and ethical decision-making. Courses will cover math, physics, computer science, and digital technology.

The bioengineering degree focuses on creating solutions that improve lives, from medical devices to environmental technology.

Chemical engineering students will study the science behind everyday products such as medicine, cosmetics, and sustainable materials. Mechanical engineering will teach students about energy, motion, and materials using digital design tools to develop real-world solutions for industries including automotive and aerospace.

Jay Howard, Butler’s interim provost, said the goal is to prepare students to solve problems and act responsibly in their careers.

Classes will take place in Butler’s new Sciences Complex, with access to advanced simulators and tools.

