It’s Just An Allegation Until Its Existence Is Proven. The Deepfake Gate investigation into Micah Beckwith’s office is just an allegation until the video is proven to exist. Remember Russia, Russia, Russia?

The story is that in the LG’s office, Lieutenant Governor’s office. Two members of Micah Beckwith’s staff viewed a video, which is an AI video of the wife of Representative Craig Haggard out of Mooresville. And in this video, she is topless. So as is reported, it was a performance she did during a charity event and it’s all they know that it’s fake in terms of she wasn’t topless. Ummm, Haggard is confirming that the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating. There’s an allegation and there’s an investigation. OK, Now the question is, do I believe it? And the answer is, I don’t believe anything until someone shows me what’s what. Do I believe that the video is out there? I have no idea of a video is out there. I know an allegation was made. This was written about by Tom Lobianco in a site called 24 Site News reporting that two members of Beckwith staff viewed the video in his office in April.

The Indiana Capital Chronicle, which is written about this, cannot confirm the existence of the video. And neither can I. Do I think Tom Lobianco is lying? I’ve met Tom Lobianco before. He seems very, very nice. I have no idea if he’s lying or not. Do I 100% believe him? Absolutely not.

