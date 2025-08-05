Man Sentenced to 90 years for Double Murder
Man Sentenced to 90 years for Double Murder Over Lawn Care Dispute
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is sentenced to 90 years in prison for a double fatal shooting which started from a dispute about lawn care.
On Monday, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said Michael Hendricks received his sentence after pleading guilty to two counts of murder.
48-year-old James McGuire was found shot and killed at a home on the southeast side of Indianapolis on March 28. David Doty was also shot and later died from his injuries at a hospital.
According to the prosecutor’s office, the shooting occurred over a $40 lawn care bill. Police said Hendricks also raised his gun at them which led to an IMPD officer shooting him.
-
University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment
-
Don't Let Gavin Newsom Steamroll Indiana And The Rest Of The Nation
-
Indy Teacher, Composer Arrested on Child Exploitation Charges
-
Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide
-
Musician Charged in Child Pornography Case
-
Cracker Barrel Gets A Make Over & People Are NOT OKAY
-
15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World
-
UIndy Professor Dies Days After Carmel Police Chase Crash