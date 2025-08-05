Man Sues Google Street View For Capturing Him Naked

“No one wants to appear exposed to the world as the day they were born.”

A man from Argentina just got a pay out from Google after suing the company for publishing a photo of himself naked in his backyard.

In 2017, the off-duty police officer was enjoying the comfort (and freedom) of his own backyard in his birthday suit. He was walking around full frontal behind his 6 foot privacy fence when the Google Street View car drove pass and snapped a picture of his neighborhood.

The picture of the man quickly circulated around his community, with even local news in Argentia covering it. After the extreme embarrassment of the Google Earth picture, the man decided to sue Google for posting the private moment.

Originally the court dismissed the man’s claims stating it was his fault for “walking around in inappropriate conditions in the garden of his home.” Goggle stated that the 6-foot fence was not tall enough, which is why the all angled camera was able to capture him. Google also noted they blur any license plates and faces of people who appear on the Street View camera.

However, the appeals court later argued that the image of the man’s body was still visible and that the man’s dignity was in fact flagrantly violated. The judge of the appeals court stated that “There is no doubt that in this case there was an arbitrary intrusion into another’s life. The invasion of privacy … is blatant.”

After years of fighting with his backside high, the man was awarded $12, 500 from Google. Apparently, you can name the price of a man’s dignity and its barley five figures.