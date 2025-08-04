Listen Live
Pop Culture

‘WKRP’ Star Loni Anderson Dies at 79

Published on August 4, 2025

Actress Loni Anderson...
Source: Bob Riha Jr / Getty

Loni Anderson, best known for her role as receptionist Jennifer in the sitcom “WKRP in Cincinnati”, has died at the age of 79.

Anderson died at a Los Angeles hospital following a prolonged illness, said her longtime publicist, Cheryl J. Kagan.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear wife, mother and grandmother,” Anderson’s family said in a statement.

“WKRP in Cincinnati” aired from 1978 to 1982 and was set in a flagging Ohio radio station trying to reinvent itself with rock music. The cast included Gary Sandy, Tim Reid, Howard Hesseman, Frank Bonner and Jan Smithers, alongside Anderson as Jennifer Marlowe, whose good looks were matched by her intelligence.

Anderson’s role as the high-heeled-strutting receptionist in “WKRP in Cincinnati” earned herself two Emmy Award nominations and three Golden Globe nominations.

Anderson’s other credits include Stroker Ace, NursesThe Jayne Mansfield Story, White Hot: The Mysterious Murder of Thelma Todd, Leave Her to Heaven, Sorry, Wrong Number and Three Coins in the Fountain.

