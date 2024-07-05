Listen Live
Local

Fallen First Responders Program Pays off ISP Trooper’s Mortgage

Published on July 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

ISP Trooper Bailey

Source: INDIANA STATE POLICE / other

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. — You may remember Indiana State Police Trooper James Bailey, who lost his life while on duty last year. An organization dedicated to honoring fallen first responders has stepped in to make sure Trooper Bailey’s family doesn’t have to worry about their future.

Trooper Bailey, 50, was killed March 3rd, 2023. He threw out spike strips on I-69 in DeKalb County in an attempt to bring suspect Terry Sands II to a stop. Sands was being chased by police.

Sands hit Trooper Bailey with his car, killing him.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has decided to step in and pay for the Bailey family’s mortgage in full, as well as paying a year’s worth of property taxes and insurance. This is all part of the Fallen First Responders Home Program, which was established after 9/11.

Bailey is one of three officers from Indiana whose family the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has helped with it’s Fallen First Responders Home Program.

Terry Sands II was charged with murder. Sands waited too long to accept a plea deal, so when the case finally goes to trial, he will be tried without the back-up of a deal with the prosecution.

Sands’ trial begins in February.

RELATED TAGS

Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
South Bend Downtown Aerial View 5 10 items
WIBC Staff

Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana

Muir Mugshots
Kurt Darling

Bryson Muir Has Been Found, Parents Taken Into Custody and Held Without Bond

ISP Trooper Bailey
Donnie Burgess

Fallen First Responders Program Pays off ISP Trooper’s Mortgage

Logo Photo Illustration
Kurt Darling

Porn Hub To Block Access In Indiana Once New State Law Takes Effect

Crash Scene
Ryan Hedrick

Crash and Shooting Incident on Indy’s Northwest Side

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close