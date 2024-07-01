Listen Live
Local

Federal Judge Blocks Indiana Age Verification Law

Published on July 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Lawyer, legal counsel and legal justice concept.

Source: Wasan Tita / Getty

An Indiana Law that would impose age verification on porn sites was blocked by a federal judge.

U.S. District Court Judge Richard Young issued a preliminary injunction Friday blocking the law that was set to go into effect Monday.

“Indiana’s age verification requirements are likely unconstitutional,” he said. “If Indiana were truly interested in protecting minors from seeing adult content, it would have imposed age verification requirements wherever those images are found, not by selectively determining which websites displaying adult content present the most danger. In sum, the Act does not sufficiently advance the government’s interests in protecting minors from harmful obscene speech because minors can easily circumvent the law using technology or searching for websites not covered by the Act.”

The law, SEA 17, said sites on which at least one-third of their images and videos are “material harmful to minors” must verify their customers’ ages with a mobile driver’s license or government ID — which Indiana doesn’t provide — or through a third-party age verification service.

Pornhub and their trade association, the Free Speech Coalition, sued the state earlier this month.

Young said there are better ways to protect minors from seeing adult content.

“If Indiana were truly interested in protecting minors from seeing adult content, it would have imposed age verification requirements wherever those images are found, not by selectively determining which websites displaying adult content present the most danger.”

Young said a more effective solution would be filtering and blocking technology, which the adult site suggested in their lawsuit.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Rep. Victoria Spartz
WISH-TV

Indiana Congresswoman Spartz Charged with Weapons Violation

close up of hand in jail background.
Sam Fritz

Study Finds Indiana Has Second Longest Prison Sentences

Indiana Statehouse
Kurt Darling

Some New State Laws Take Effect July 1st

Severe Weather Chances
Ryan Hedrick

4th of July Forecast Includes Some Severe Weather Chances

Indiana Pacers v Washington Wizards
Producer Karl

Is The Simon Family The MLS Ownership Group That Joe Hogsett Has Been Dealing With?

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close