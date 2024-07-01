Listen Live
Man Shot And Killed At North Side Apartment Complex

Published on July 1, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed Sunday morning when he was shot at an apartment complex.

It was on the north side as Indianapolis Metro Police officers were called to an apartment complex along East 39th Street just after 8 a.m. on a report of a person shot. It was in the area of North Sherman Drive and East 38th Street

Medics were also called to the scene once a police officer got there for what police reports say was a cardiac arrest related to a “gunshot scene unsafe.”

IMPD said when police arrived, they found an adult male with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

It wasn’t clear what led up to the shooting. IMPD hasn’t shared any information on possible suspects.

