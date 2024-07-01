Man Shot And Killed At North Side Apartment Complex

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed Sunday morning when he was shot at an apartment complex.
It was on the north side as Indianapolis Metro Police officers were called to an apartment complex along East 39th Street just after 8 a.m. on a report of a person shot. It was in the area of North Sherman Drive and East 38th Street
Medics were also called to the scene once a police officer got there for what police reports say was a cardiac arrest related to a “gunshot scene unsafe.”
IMPD said when police arrived, they found an adult male with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
It wasn’t clear what led up to the shooting. IMPD hasn’t shared any information on possible suspects.
-
Hammer & Nigel's Biden vs. Trump Presidential Debate Bingo Card
-
Three Arrested after Multi-County Pursuit on I-65
-
Porn Hub To Block Access In Indiana Once New State Law Takes Effect
-
New Study Reveals Best And Highest Ranking Colleges In Indiana
-
CRIT Awards Nominations are OPEN! Unless You're Jewish or Support Israel's Right to Exist
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
Three Shot, One Killed in Early Saturday Shooting
-
Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana