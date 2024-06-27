Indiana Pacers Announce Economic Impact of 2024 NBA All-Star Game

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers revealed the economic impact of the 2024 NBA All-Star game that was held in Indianapolis last season.

In a press release the organization says that the NBA All-Star game brought $403 Million in economic value to the central Indiana area. The Temple University Sports Industry Research Center were responsible for conducting the economic evaluation.

The study says that about $291 Million was invested in the city by the NBA, corporate partners, and visitors. This economic increase led to the creation, expansion, and support of over 1,800 local jobs.

An estimated $112 Million of that total was “earned media value” through social media engagement. All-Star weekend posts made 24 billion impressions and got 3.2 billion views.

“NBA All-Star 2024 was our opportunity to demonstrate to a global audience that Indiana is a center for sports, arts and culture, technology and innovation, and talent, and the results of the Temple study validate that we know how to generate measurable return on our investment,” said Mel Raines, Pacers Sports & Entertainment President & COO and President of the NBA All-Star 2024 Host Committee.

The Pacers say that more than half of the 81,000 visitors for All-Star Weekend were from outside of Marion County. Fans from 44 of the 50 states and even other countries traveled to attend the festivities.

All-Star Weekend even had charitable implications as they partnered with the Million Meal Movement for a 24 Hours of Service event. Six thousand volunteers worked for a full day to pack one million meals inside of Lucas Oil Stadium for Hoosier families.