Two Rounds of Storms Expected in Indianapolis Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS –-Tuesday’s forecast predicts severe weather with two rounds of storms anticipated: one in the morning and another later in the day.

“It’s going to get hot on Tuesday afternoon, and then we have another round of storms that will come in later in the afternoon and into the night,” said Casey Fuson, National Weather Service.

Fuson says strong winds will be the primary concern during Tuesday night’s storms. According to the Storm Prediction Center, Indianapolis is in the marginal risk category.

The storms are expected to be more intense north and northwest of Indianapolis. As they approach the city, they are likely to lose some strength, although there remains a possibility that a few could still be severe.

” A few storms might see some hail with them,” she says. “The tornado threat will stay to the north. The Storm Prediction Center has that threat stretching from Nebraska to Northern Indiana and Southern Michigan. At the moment, it does not cover Central Indiana.”

She says that Hoosiers have experienced an unusually long warm spell. Temperatures hit ninety degrees for five days for the first time in four years.