Ascension St. Vincent Restores Access to Online Records

Published on June 14, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — You may remember when Ascension St. Vincent experienced a cyberattack last month. Well, the medical group says patients can access their Electronic Health Records once again.

If you receive care through Ascension St. Vincent, you should now be able to look over your Electronic Health Records (EHRs) online. Access to these and other record-keeping/pharmaceutical services was disrupted by the attack in early May.

But, the group announced that it has restored some of its online offerings, and its pharmacy sites, clinics, ERs, and medical offices are operating normally. You may also notice “improved efficiencies and wait times.”

While this update is good news, it does not mean all issues caused by the attack have been resolved.

Ascension’s investigation is “ongoing,” and it is still working to fix issues with some “additional systems.” If you need to see a record from an appointment immediately following the May incident, you may have to wait while online portals are updated.

The medical group says, “We thank you for your patience and understanding as we navigate this situation. Rest assured, our commitment to the health and safety of our community remains our highest priority.”

