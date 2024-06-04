Listen Live
Indy Cop Assaulted, Homeless Man Faces Charges

Paramedics removed glass shards from the officer's neck, but he did not need to go to the hospital. 

Published on June 4, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS –On Monday, a homeless man named Jonathan Rhinehart attacked a police officer using a sock filled with glass. Court documents state that Rhinehart got upset with the police because he felt they took too long to file a report. He argued that he was bothered by a car passing by him.

IMPD says they had to physically restrain Rhinehart after he struck the officer with the glass-filled sock. The officer reported feeling a sharp pain in his neck and had to seek medical treatment for his injuries.

Back in 2020, Rhinehart got arrested and charged with battery for throwing bodily waste at a public safety officer. Court records show he was convicted for that, but he only ended up serving 20 days out of the 90-day sentence he got.

