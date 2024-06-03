Liberty Blow Out Fever in New York

NEW YORK—The New York Liberty took down the Indiana Fever 104-68 Sunday night.
For Indiana, this game was the second of a back-to-back. It was also their 11th game in 20 days. It’s also the third time the Liberty have beaten the Fever this season.
The Liberty jumped out to a 31-13 lead in the first quarter and controlled the game the rest of the way.
Indiana’s Caitlin Clark checked out of the game for good with just under 6:30 left in the game with an ear injury.
Shortly after that, the Fever lost Aliyah Boston to a left ankle injury.
Clark was 1-10 from the field and only had 3 points.
Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever with 21 points while Nalyssa Smith had 17.
The Liberty had five players in double figures and were led by Betnijah Laney-Hamilton with 20 points. The Liberty also shot 58% from the field.
The 2-9 Fever don’t play again until Friday when they face the 0-8 Washington Mystics. Tipoff is at 7:30 pm.
