IMPD: Child Dies in Accident on Indy’s South Side

INDIANAPOLIS–A child died this morning in Indianapolis on the south side because of an accident.

Just before 11 am, IMPD says they responded to a “personal injury accident” in the 8700 block of Meadowridge Lane. That’s near State Road 135 and County Line Road.

IMPD says a father was backing up a truck with a 4-year-old in the truck as well. The father got out of the truck to make sure he was backing in straight, and he got back in the truck but didn’t realize the child got out and was behind the truck. The father then accidentally backed over the child.

Medics rushed the child to a hospital in critical condition. The child later died at the hospital.