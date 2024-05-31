Trump Found Guilty: Hoosiers Respond

A New York jury has found former President Donald Trump guilty of all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.
The jury reached a verdict Thursday afternoon. Trump vs New York trial has been ongoing since mid-April after the former president plead not guilty to falsifying business records related to payments his former lawyer Michael Cohen made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the final weeks of the 2016 presidential election.
Trump will be sentenced July 11th.
People are chiming in on the historic conviction, including conservative Hoosiers.
Hammer and Nigel opened up the phone lines after the breaking news to hear from you. Callers expressed different opinions from anger and disappointment to agreeing with the outcome.
Listen to the responses below:
-
The mayor of Indianapolis, Joe Hogsett and the deputy mayor, Dan Parker are duplicitous terrible people.
-
The Hogsett administration has acted in a despicable manner, engaging in some horrific and unethical tactics damaging the reputation of Indianapolis
-
New Indy Bakery Accused of Misappropriating Cultures
-
This Indiana town ranked as one of the best big cities for college
-
DELAYED: Weather Pushes Back Start Of 108th Indy 500
-
Terre Haute Native Receives Golden Buzzer From Heidi Klum On America's Got Talent
-
Tony Katz: Stephen A. Smith, I hope it hurts
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy