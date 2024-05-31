Listen Live
Trump Found Guilty: Hoosiers Respond

Published on May 30, 2024

A New York jury has found former President Donald Trump guilty of all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

The jury reached a verdict Thursday afternoon. Trump vs New York trial has been ongoing since mid-April after the former president plead not guilty to falsifying business records related to payments his former lawyer Michael Cohen made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the final weeks of the 2016 presidential election.

Trump will be sentenced July 11th.

People are chiming in on the historic conviction, including conservative Hoosiers.

Hammer and Nigel opened up the phone lines after the breaking news to hear from you. Callers expressed different opinions from anger and disappointment to agreeing with the outcome.

Listen to the responses below:

 

