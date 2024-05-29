Where Do the Indiana Pacers Go From Here?

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indiana Pacers are already thinking about ways to build upon their 2024 playoff run. The team reached the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2014.

Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle said the first major step the team must take is to re-sign Pascal Siakam. The primary reason Siakam didn’t sign an extension immediately after the trade is because he could only receive $80 million over two years. Now, he’s eligible to sign a five-year deal worth approximately $245 million with Indiana.

“The acquisition of him in late January was a key enabler to not only make the playoffs, but also to advance in the playoffs. That’s something you cannot take for granted. You trade for a guy and you bring him in, but you have to let him know how important he is,” said Carlisle in a Tuesday news conference.

Throughout the postseason, Siakam averaged 22 points and 8 rebounds per game.

Pacer guard Tyrese Haliburton said he’s going to do everything he can to make sure Siakam knows how valuable he’s been to the team.

“He’s a great addition to our team. I’ll be texting and calling him nonstop,” said Haliburton with a smile.

As for what the roster will look like next season, Pacers General Manager Chad Buchanan said he’s always open to bringing in new players, but he doesn’t want to tinker with it too much.

“You always have to look and see what’s out there on the market. Is there a player or players out there that are available that make sense for your team? But we’re also very excited about the young core we have,” said Buchanan.

Buchanan says there is still a lot of long-term upside with this group of Pacers.

Then there’s the matter of forward Obi Toppin. He averaged 11 points per game for the Pacers in the playoffs. Toppin is a restricted free agent. Restricted free agents have the option to explore the market and listen to offers from any team. If the player and new team come to an agreement, then the original team has a chance to keep the player if they can match the offer made by the new team.