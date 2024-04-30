14-Year-Old Killed, Others Hurt, in London Stabbing

LONDON, United Kingdom — A teenaged boy was killed, and four others were hurt, in a London sword attack Tuesday morning.
Police were told that a 36-year-old man had crashed his car into a home in Hainault, a suburb in east London, around 7 a.m. BST. They say that man then got out of the car and began stabbing people with a sword.
A 14-year-old boy was one of those stabbed. He was later taken to a hospital, but he did not survive.
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Four other people were also hurt, including two officers. Metro Police explained that the two sustained injuries that required surgery.
The suspect – who has not yet been publicly identified – was eventually Tased and taken to a hospital. It is not clear why he might have done this, but officers do not believe his actions were tied to any terrorist organizations.
U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak posted a message to X in which he wrote, “My thoughts are with those affected and their families… Such violence has no place on our streets.”
-
USA Today picks Indiana town as best spot in the Midwest.
-
Gregg Doyel, what problem are you referring to?
-
Roncalli Head Football Coach Resigns
-
Indiana Severe Weather, Everything's on the Table
-
Tony Katz: Caitlin Clark is coming to Indianapolis and now I have to concern myself with what she's getting paid?
-
Woman Dies in East Side Indy Shooting
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
Southwest Stopping Operations at Four Airports, Reducing Flights at Others