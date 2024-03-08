Meltdown Madness Continues!

The figurative ball is rolling!
Recapping the first few rounds of Meltdown Madness: we have Alec Baldwin sneaking in as the 16th seed. Round one saw R. Kelly’s famous meltdown conquer the Dean Scream by a mile.
The second round pitted a Hollywood heartthrob and a king disc jockey.
#5 SEED: Casey Kasem getting increasingly more upset that his producer wants him to do a dedication about a dead dog after an up-tempo song.
Vs
#12 SEED: Tom Cruise lost it in 2020 on the set of Mission Impossible 7 because a crew member was not wearing a mask.
Catch that recap here:
The people have spoken, and they want Casey Kasem to move on up the Meltdown bracket! Somebody call Don!
Round Three is a tale of two coaches. These Red-Ass Americans bring the passion to this face-off.
#6 SEED: Oklahoma State Head Football Coach Mike Gundy was NOT HAPPY with a reporter ripping one of his players in the newspaper. You may remember the line “I’m a man… I’m 40!”
Vs.
#11 SEED: Saints coach Jim Mora was also NOT HAPPY that his team looked awful in the second half. Mora as this point pretty much coined the phrase “diddly poo.”
Take a listen and vote now on your favorite meltdown! Polls open until 1pm 3/8/24.
Tune in every weekday to WIBC around 4:35pm to listen! Voting for each day is open for 24 hours.
And a big thank you to our sponsor Window Nation! Call 866-90-NATION or visit Window Nation !
-
ABC News president Kimberly Godwin: Donald Trump is “as racist as they come”
-
H&N: 2024 State Of The Union BINGO Card (Download Here)
-
Carmel Woman Arrested For Walking Around Public Library Naked
-
Delphi Police Warn Parents to Stay Alert After Man Takes Girls into Woods
-
Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana
-
Gun Goes Off at Top Golf in Fishers, Indianapolis Man Arrested
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
Substitute Teacher at Perry Meridian High School Assaulted By Student, Student Not Arrested