Meltdown Madness: ROUND ONE

Hammer and Nigel’s “Meltdown Madness” has begun!
Yesterday, you voted between two viral (horrific) phone calls deciding which deserved to be the final seed in Meltdown Madness. The people have spoken, Alec Baldwin’s voicemail to his 11 year-old daughter is officially in the competition.
Let the games begin! Without further ado, let’s take a look at round one.
#3 SEED: Howard Dean. The scream that sealed his fate. After a successful 2004 Iowa Caucus, Democrat candidate Howard Dean soured people and ruined his campaign by acting like a lunatic at his victory speech. It’s now known as the “DEAN SCREAM.”
VS
#14 SEED: R. Kelly melts down during A CBS interview hosted by Gayle King. This was R. Kelly’s first interview since MULTIPLE WOMEN filed sex abuse charges against him. 3 of the 4 women were underaged.
Vote now on who you think had the bigger meltdown! Polls open for 24hours.
Tune in every weekday to WIBC around 4:35pm to listen! Voting for each day is open for 24 hours.
And a big thank you to our sponsor Window Nation! Call 866-90-NATION or visit Window Nation !
