Man Arrested on Trafficking, Other Charges

VAN BUREN, Ind. — A man has been arrested after police say he threatened and trafficked a woman and her daughter.
Police say Gregory Marsh met the Venezuelan woman online, so he sponsored a work VISA in order to get her and her daughter to the U.S. But, once they arrived, officers believe he repeatedly threatened them with injury or deportation.
Marsh was arrested in Van Buren Friday morning and taken to the Grant County Jail. He is now facing charges for crimes including the promotion of human sexual trafficking and criminal confinement.
If you believe someone is being trafficked, call 9-1-1, the National Human Trafficking Hotline, or the Indiana Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline. Find other resources and learn more here.
National Human Trafficking Hotline
Phone: 888-373-7888
Indiana Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline
Phone: 1-800-800-5556
