ABC News president Kimberly Godwin: Donald Trump is “as racist as they come”

Trump on Friday during a South Carolina speech to the Black Conservative Federation:

I got indicted a second time and a third time and a fourth time and a lot of people said that that’s why the Black people like me because they have been hurt so badly and discriminated against, and they actually viewed me as I’m being discriminated against.

Karine Jean-Pierre:

It is repugnant and divisive to traffic in racist stereotypes that have the effect of tearing all Americans down, And in any context, it is profane to compare the long, painful history of abuse and discrimination suffered by Black Americans to something totally different for self-serving purposes.

The left and legacy media have jumped all over the comments saying that they’re racist and stereotypical. But Craig Collins, who is sitting in for Tony Katz this morning, said that the comments by Trump aren’t what the left is saying they are, and that they ring true for many Black Americans who have been mistreated by the justice system. Please listen:

Trump Tells Black Conservatives His Indictments Are ‘Why Black People Like Me’ | Full Remarks