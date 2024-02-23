Big story out of Alabama:

Alabama Supreme Court Rules Frozen Embryos Are ‘Children’ (msn.com)

This may end IVF in “Right to Life” States.

Alabama’s supreme court ruled embryos are ‘extrauterine children’. IVF patients are worried | Alabama | The Guardian

Alabama court documents: “The relevant statutory text is clear: the Wrongful Death of a Minor Act applies on its face to all unborn children, without limitation,”

Tony Katz:

Is extrauterine what we would describe as an unborn child?

