Big story out of Alabama:
Alabama Supreme Court Rules Frozen Embryos Are ‘Children’ (msn.com)
This may end IVF in “Right to Life” States.
Alabama’s supreme court ruled embryos are ‘extrauterine children’. IVF patients are worried | Alabama | The Guardian
Alabama court documents: “The relevant statutory text is clear: the Wrongful Death of a Minor Act applies on its face to all unborn children, without limitation,”
Tony Katz:
Is extrauterine what we would describe as an unborn child?
Listen the discussion in its entirety here:
Catch the show in its entirety here:
-
Congressman Jim Banks: For all the Reasons That We're Impeaching Mayorkas, We Should Be Impeaching Joe Biden
-
Nationwide AT&T Outage: Users Report 'SOS' Message Instead of Signal Bars
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
Sunday Morning: Three Shootings Leave Two Dead, Five Injured
-
Bill Passes Senate Allowing Banks to Make Changes to Deposit Accounts Without Obtaining Consent
-
Seven More Deaths Due to Flu Virus in Indiana
-
Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.
-
Kendall And Casey