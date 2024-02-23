Listen Live
Tony Katz

Alabama Supreme Court Rules Frozen Embryos Are ‘Children’

Will this end IVF in Right to Life States?

Published on February 23, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Big story out of Alabama:

Alabama Supreme Court Rules Frozen Embryos Are ‘Children’ (msn.com)

This may end IVF in “Right to Life” States.

Alabama’s supreme court ruled embryos are ‘extrauterine children’. IVF patients are worried | Alabama | The Guardian

Alabama court documents: “The relevant statutory text is clear: the Wrongful Death of a Minor Act applies on its face to all unborn children, without limitation,”

Tony Katz:

Is extrauterine what we would describe as an unborn child?

Listen the discussion in its entirety here:

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close