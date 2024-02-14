Tomi Lahren Calls Out GOP Voting FOR $95B Foreign Aid Bill

After an all-nighter, the Senate passed a $95 billion foreign aid bill sending money to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. The final vote included 22 Republican senators voting for the bill.

Tomi Lahren told the Hammer and Nigel Show last night was the perfect storm of the GOP playing the politics game of their peers and simply being complacent in order to hold their own status and salaries.

“As we know, when they are using our tax dollars to throw at foreign entities, it really is priceless (for them.)”

The war mongering left (or better put by Lahren, “endless war mongering”) could stop the war in Ukraine, but they rather keep banks happy and social status up. Instead of giving away money we don’t have, Tomi says Republicans need to push for our own country’s border safety.

The U.S. has already spent more than $100 billion in aid for Ukraine since its war against Russia began in Feb. 2022. Currently, the US national debt is now over $34 trillion.

