3 Students, Bus Driver, Hurt in School Bus Crash in Southern Indiana

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A school bus crash in southern Indiana Tuesday morning left the driver and three students injured.
Police say the crash happened just before 7 a.m. in the 5300 block of Charlestown Pike in Jeffersonville. The driver along with the three students sustained injuries from the crash and received medical treatment.
Investigators believe it was a single-car crash involving a Greater Clark County School district bus.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation and there is no indication the bus driver was impaired.
