Boilermakers Dominate Hoosiers at Mackey Arena

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.–For the second time this season, the #2 Purdue Boilermaker men’s basketball team defeated the Indiana Hoosiers.

After Indiana began the game with a 12-9 lead, Purdue responded and would go into the locker room ahead 37-25 at halftime. They began the second half with a 10-0 run, which quickly extended their lead to 22 points. Purdue’s largest lead ended up being 28.

Reigning National Player of the Year Zach Edey once again led the Boilermakers with 26 points while making 7 of 15 shots and making 11 of 16 free throws.

A key moment in the first half was when Hoosier Center Kel’el Ware picked up his second foul with 6:13 to play in the first half. From that point on, Purdue outscored Indiana 14-7 for the remainder of the first half. Ware finished with 11 points and 8 rebounds.

Purdue outrebounded Indiana 46-31. They also scored 13 points off of 12 Indiana turnovers.

Westfield native Braden Smith scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half to help Purdue on the perimeter.

Lawrence North graduate CJ Gunn came off the bench to lead the Hoosiers in scoring with 13 points on 3-4 from three-point range.

Purdue is on top of the Big Ten with a 22-2 overall mark and 11-2 in the Big Ten. The defeat drops Indiana to 14-10 on the year with a 6-7 Big Ten record.

Purdue’s next game is against Minnesota on Thursday night.

Indiana is off until Sunday February 18 when they face Northwestern. Tipoff is at 3 pm. Pregame coverage starts at 2 pm on 93.1 WIBC.