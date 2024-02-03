Police Say Man Damages Courthouse Using Sledgehammer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Officers in Allen County are investigating after they say someone broke into the local courthouse with a sledgehammer.
They believe a man shattered glass on facility doors Friday evening. In images taken from security footage, he appears to be wearing dark clothing, an orange safety vest, safety glasses, and a backpack.
It is not clear why the man might have done this, but police claim he ran away after breaking the glass. Damages are estimated to be worth at least $15,000.
The Allen County Sheriff’s Department has since “detained” someone, though they did not provide specific details.
If you know anything about this, please call the Allen County Sheriff's Department, or contact Crime Stoppers.
