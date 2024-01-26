Jury Orders Trump To Pay In Defamation Damages Trial

NEW YORK, NY.— The jury in Donald Trump’s civil defamation trial involving writer E. Jean Carroll is ordering the former President to pay her more than $80 million.
A jury found Trump liable last year of sexually abusing Carroll in a department store dressing room in the 1990’s and then defaming her after the alleged incident.
Trump has maintained his innocence throughout the trial.
Trump could appeal the verdict. The former President is not in the court room and has left the state.
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
-
CLOSINGS AND DELAYS: January 16, 2024
-
Report: Colts Owner Jim Irsay Suffered Drug Overdose
-
CLOSINGS AND DELAYS: January 19, 2024
-
Indianapolis must do better than André Carson
-
Morgan County Deputy Shot Responding to Suicidal Person, Teenage Suspect Dead
-
Freezing Rain to Start Monday Into Tuesday Before Temps Reach Highs of 50 Degrees
-
Closings and Delays for 1-23-24
-
How Investigators Solved an Indiana Cold Case from 1975