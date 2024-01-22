Celebrate “Pie Day-to-Pi Day” With Local Baked Goods

STATEWIDE — Whether you love sweets or have an affinity for mathematics, you will probably enjoy this year’s “Pie Day-to-Pi Day,” which kicks off Tuesday.
The event celebrates all things pie and pi, and it will run through the middle of March. During this time, you can try a variety of pies from restaurants along the Hoosier Pie Trail.
And, you can win a pair of socks if you grab a treat from at least two of the participating restaurants while using your Indiana Culinary Trails Passport. Learn more about that free passport here.
More than 20 eateries around the state will be participating. Elaine Bedel, Secretary and CEO of the Indiana Destination Development Corporation, says the passport can help “encourage people to eat at locally owned…establishments.”
Now, you may be wondering why such an event would start on a Tuesday in January.
Well, that is because the 23rd of this month happens to be National Pie Day. Then, February is Great American Pie Month, and March 14th is Pi Day.
Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch notes, “From Indiana’s favorite sugar cream pie the classic apple pie, the varieties are endless.” Learn more here.
