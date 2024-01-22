Buy and Sell Items Safely at “Safe Trade Zone” in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. — Have you been looking to sell a few items online, but are uncomfortable with the idea of inviting strangers to your home? If so, Fishers Police have a solution for you.
The Fishers Police Department posted an update to Facebook Saturday, in which officers announced that a “Safe Trade Zone” is now open on Municipal Drive.
This space is marked with a floor sticker and is monitored by surveillance cameras.
Essentially, it will allow you to meet with potential buyers while knowing that any possible incidents will be caught on video. It can also offer protection for buyers and traders, who may be worried about online scams.
If you would like to take advantage of the space, it is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
