American “Mainstream” Press, they are the Basket of Deplorables

If the caucus was called for DeSantis or Haley 33 minutes in, the Trump base would be hopping mad

Published on January 16, 2024

One of Tony’s biggest takes from last night’s big Trump victory was how quickly it was called by all of the “mainstream” press outlets. It’s as if they were “rigging” the victory in favor of Trump to have a rematch of the 2020 election.

Tony remarks:

The so called vaunted “mainstream” press, the American mainstream press, including Fox News, called this for Donald Trump 33 minutes into the caucuses. There were places in Iowa that they were just sitting down. No one had spoken, no one had given a speech, no one had started voting, nothing, nothing. And already the Associated Press, Fox, and ABC, and NBC, they’re calling it…  American mainstream press, they are the basket of deplorables.

For the Trump supporter who goes “meh”, are we now okay with “election interference”? That’s reality.

Listen to the full discussion here:

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM

