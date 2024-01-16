One of Tony’s biggest takes from last night’s big Trump victory was how quickly it was called by all of the “mainstream” press outlets. It’s as if they were “rigging” the victory in favor of Trump to have a rematch of the 2020 election.

Tony remarks:

The so called vaunted “mainstream” press, the American mainstream press, including Fox News, called this for Donald Trump 33 minutes into the caucuses. There were places in Iowa that they were just sitting down. No one had spoken, no one had given a speech, no one had started voting, nothing, nothing. And already the Associated Press, Fox, and ABC, and NBC, they’re calling it… American mainstream press, they are the basket of deplorables.

For the Trump supporter who goes “meh”, are we now okay with “election interference”? That’s reality.

