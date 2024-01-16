VP Kamala Harris Brings Back Catchphrase for MLK Jr. Day

It’s no secret Vice President Kamala Harris is a master at a big old delicious word salad. The country has noticed she even has a handful of her own favorite phrases that she likes to rotate in order to really push her pointless point across.

Harris spoke to a crowd at the NAACP’s MLK Day at the Dome rally at the South Carolina Statehouse Monday celebrating the legacy of MLK, Jr.

Instead of using one of many Martin Luther King, Jr. quotes to inspire the audience, our vice president decided to grace us all with one of her own.

“We celebrate the legacy of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. A visionary, who saw what could be unburdened by what had been. An organizer who moved the minds, the hearts, and the feet of the American people.”

What is it with this woman and the “unburdening?” She has used this specific phrase so much it has truly become a joke. Is it her own staff’s secret drinking game? Or is it her version of an 80’s sitcom character’s anticipated catchphrase?

If you think we are being overly dramatic about Harris’ use of this phrase, listen below to our minute long montage of the vice president’s use of “unburdened by what has been.” If you don’t laugh, you’ll cry.