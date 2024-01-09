CLOSINGS AND DELAYS: January, 9, 2024
Caston School Corporation: 2 Hour Delay
Eastern Howard School Corp: 2 Hour Delay
Frontier School Corporation: 2 Hour Delay
Greentown Public Library: 2 Hour Delay
Jay School Corp: 2 Hour Delay
Lewis Cass Schools: 2 Hour Delay; No morning practices
Maconaquah School Corp.: 2 Hour Delay
MSD of Wabash County: 2 Hour Delay
North White School Corp.: 2 Hour Delay
Northwestern School Corp-Howard County: 2 Hour Delay
Oak Hill United School Corp: 2 Hour Delay
Peru Community Schools” 2 Hour Delay
Pioneer Regional School Corp.: 2 Hour Delay
Sts Joan of Arc & Patrick School-Kokomo: 2 Hour Delay
Tipton Community School Corp.: 2 Hour Delay
Tri-Central Community Schools: 2 Hour Delay
Twin Lakes School Corp: 2 Hour Delay
Western School Corp: 2 Hour Delay
Western Wayne Schools: CLOSED (water main break)
