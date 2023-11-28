Our country has been through a lot this year, in fact our US leaders have said a lot this year. That’s why instead of waiting until March to bring back everyone’s favorite tournament. we thought it’s time for an “in-season” competition. Hey, if the NBA can do it, so can we! It’s time for Biden Madness: IN-SEASON tournament.
Just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse than Biden Madness 2.0 in March, the big guy just keeps delivering some truly cringy moments. However, this time around we wanted to include the ladies, specifically a special lady, or as Biden once said, “President Kamala Harris!”
That’s right, we are pitting against each other some of the best/worst phrases that President Biden and VP Kamala Harris have actually said in public. Each day YOU will vote on X which quote will move onto the next round and eventually be named the new reigning champion!
Kicking off Round One are two note-worthy moments from both the President and Vice President.
#8 SEED: VP Kamala Harris delivering a very insightful message to about the children of the community.
“You know, when we talk about our children, I know for this group, we all believe that when we talk about the children of the community- they are a children of the community.”
#1 SEED: The champion of the OG Biden Madness, it’s the President of the United States quoting the Declaration of Independence (kind of.)
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, all men and women created by- the – go- you know, you know the thing!”
Now it’s time for YOU to decide, it’s your duty as an American. Vote on X/Twitter to help decide who moves onto the next round of Biden Madness; In-Season Tournament!
*poll is open for 24 hours.
Tune in every weekday, around 4:48ish to hear which clip is moving onto the next round.
