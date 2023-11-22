Creepy Joe Tells Six Year-Old “I Love Your Ears.”

Just a day after turning 81 years old, the president didn’t waste a moment to create a semi-creepy public encounter with a sweet innocent child.

Biden met with military families at the Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia to celebrate a ‘friendsgiving.’ Families were served a thanksgiving dinner, and it followed a screening of the new Wonka movie. Sounds like some wholesome holiday fellowship! Not when Creepy Joe is around…

During his remarks to the attendees, he approached a child in the crowd.

“I love your ears!” He was referring to her cat costume ears. “I love ’em. They’re really cool! What’s your name?”

The girl replied “Catherine” and Biden said: “What a beautiful name. That’s my mommy’s name. How old are you? 17?”

Whether the well-meaning sentiment was there or not, like most things Biden does it came off uncomfortable.

This isn’t the first time Biden’s made an awkward conversation with a child in public. Let’s not forget Memorial Day 2021, “Man, I’ll tell you what, look at her. She looks like she’s 19 years old, sitting there like a little lady with her legs crossed.” How about that odd moment where he pretended to bite a child in Finland. And of course, we cannot forget the many, many head sniffs.