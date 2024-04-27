Listen Live
One Person Stabbed, Killed in Indianapolis Friday Evening

Published on April 27, 2024

Police Lights

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Metro Police are investigating after one man was stabbed and killed in Indianapolis Friday evening.

Officers say they went to an apartment complex on Stephanie Lane a few minutes before 8 p.m., where they found the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was apparently also a suspect on top of the victim. That person – identified as 40-year-old Damon Wallace – is now facing murder charges.

At this time, it is not clear what led to the stabbing, or how the victim and the suspect might have known each other. If you know anything about this, please call the IMPD Homicide Office.

