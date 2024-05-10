Listen Live
Indiana Fever Cause Nightmare For Atlanta Dream, Win Preseason Contest

Published on May 9, 2024

Caitlin Clark

Source: Indiana Fever

INDIANAPOLIS-The Indiana Fever overcame an early deficit to beat the Atlanta Dream in a preseason contest at Gainbridge Fieldhouse 83-80 Thursday night.

Atlanta had a 30-24 advantage after the first quarter, but the Fever edged their way back into it and took control in the second half.

Nalyssa Smith was one of four Fever players in double figures with 21 points.

In her first appearance at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Caitlin Clark scored 12 points for Indiana to go along with eight rebounds and six assists.

Former Indiana Hoosier Grace Berger blocked Aerial Powers shot with less than a second remaining to seal the Fever victory.

The Fever finish the preseason 1-1.

They begin the regular season May 14 against the Connecticut Sun. Tipoff is at 7:30 on ESPN2.

