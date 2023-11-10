WATCH: Hammer & Friends NCAA Football, Week 11+ NFL, Week 10 Bets!

Listen Live
Published on November 10, 2023

It’s Week 11 of NCAA Football and Week 10 of the NFL.
Our pro handicapper David Stephanoff has a FREE PICK on the Michigan/Penn State game this week. Scroll down to see his video.
Last week Hammer had a winning weekend including wins on “The Degenerate Special” AND the “Best Bet.”
We are BACK! We are so BACK!”
-Hammer on his bounce-back week after a slight skid
Hammer and Scott both are rocking winning records as we wind down college football season.
Here are the season records for Hammer and Scott:
Hammer:
24-23-3
6-4 on Best Bet
4-4-2 on Degenerate Special
Scott:
25-24-1
6-4 on Best Bet

 

Pro Handicapper David Stephanoff of FollowNeverFade.com has been red hot to his VIP subscribers. He has a lot of NCAA basketball plays as well as football. College hoops is his specialty!  Become a subscriber and see the results for yourself!
Note: Lines are as of Friday morning

HAMMER- “Hammer and Nigel Show”

Find Hammer at @jasonalanhammer or @hammerandnigel

The Hammer and Nigel Show
3-7 Weekdays on 93.1 WIBC

SCOTT LONG- Comedian

Find Scott at @ScottComedy or book him at https://www.scottcomedy.com/

DAVID STEPHANOFF- Pro Handicapper

Subscribe to David at https://www.followneverfade.com/.

DISCLAIMERThese picks are for entertainment purposes only. If you or someone you know, has a gambling problem, call 1-800-9-WITH-IT

 

