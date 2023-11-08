Indianapolis Teenager Arrested for Shooting at Basketball Coach

WESTFIELD, IND — Westfield Police have arrested a teenager after he fired several gunshots at a basketball coach outside the Pacers Athletic Center on Sunday.
The incident occurred after a basketball game when an argument broke out and carried over to the parking lot. The teenager then fired three rounds towards the coach’s vehicle, but fortunately, no one was injured.
However, the incident did result in damage to four other vehicles. On Tuesday, the teenager, who is from Indianapolis, was taken into custody by the police in connection with the shooting. The teenager is facing initial charges that include attempted murder, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, criminal mischief, and unlawful carrying of a handgun.
Due to the shooting, the Pacers Athletic Center has banned a seventh-grade team from playing. Notably, the center hosts basketball games for children of all ages.
