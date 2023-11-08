Driver Dies Trying To Run From The Cops In Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A police chase late Tuesday afternoon ended with a suspect dead in Plainfield.
Police in Plainfield tried to stop of driver who ran a red light along Ronald Reagan Parkway shortly before 3:00 p.m. When the driver noticed the cops that’s when they took off and led police officers on a chase.
During that chase, Plainfield deputy police chief Joe Aldridge said the driver hit another car and then kept going.
That’s when he says the chase turned onto Washington Street towards Indianapolis. Eventually, the chase went north on Girl School Road where the driver then lost control of the car, hit a tree, and then careened into a pond.
“Several officers then jumped into the water and tried to extract the individual from the vehicle and perform life-saving measures,” Aldridge said. “Officers were unable to extract that individual.”
Once more help arrived, they eventually got the driver out who was later pronounced dead.
“You never want to see a situation unfold the way it did and end in this manner,” Aldridge added “It’s unfortunate.”
State Police are now investigating the whole incident. The officers involved in the chase are on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.
