State Police Investigating Gun Thefts in Indianapolis and Elsewhere

INDIANAPOLIS–Two handguns have been stolen from two separate cars in southwest Indianapolis and the Camby area.

State Police Sergeant John Perrine says both of the thefts occurred in the overnight hours in cars that were parked outside of homes.

“Unfortunately, this is a crime that happens commonly. It’s a crime of opportunity. People break into a car and sometimes they steal whatever they can. Sometimes that ends up being guns that they steal in those vehicles,” said Perrine Monday afternoon.

Perrine says he and a few of his fellow officers have been assisting on a string of thefts involving guns lately.

Police say they have surveillance video of a man wearing a backpack and appears to be dressed in a grey hoodie that they believe could be a suspect, but there could be more.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS). You could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.

You can listen to a full interview with Perrine below.