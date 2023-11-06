Hootie & The Blowfish Coming To Indiana in 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — Pop-rock band Hootie & the Blowfish will be stopping by the Ruoff Music Center on June 8th as a part of their “Summer Camp with Trucks Tour in 2024.”

The band will be traveling alongside other 90’s hit makers in Collective Soul and Edwin McCain. The tour will be stopping in 43 cities in U.S. and Canada.

This will be Hootie & The Blowfish’s first full tour since 2019 following the release of their “Imperfect Circle” album. Band members Darius Rucker, Mark Bryan, Dean Felber, and Jim “Soni” Sonefeld have all been touring together since 1989 when all four members were students at the University of South Carolina.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 10th. You can purchase tickets online at ticketmaster.com or at the Ruoff Music Center box office. Subscribers to Hootie & the Blowfish’s newsletter can get access to pre-sale tickets beginning on Tuesday, November 7th starting at noon.

Other artists announced to perform in Indiana on Monday include Tate McRae, The Goo Goo Dolls, Toto, Lee Brice, and Jo Dee Messina.