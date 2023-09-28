Was Last Night’s GOP debate a Complete Waste of Time?

Last night, the second Republican debate of the 2024 presidential primary took place, and it was a complete clown show.

The debate was held at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California. It featured the following candidates: Gov. Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, Former Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

If people were wondering who the winner of the first debate was, they were definitely left scratching their heads after this one.

It was total chaos. There were many times where the candidates were shouting over each other and not a single discernible thing could be picked out of the noise coming from the choir of talking heads. The moderators sat back and let this linger on for far too long.

Chris Christie did his usual song and dance of calling out Trump any chance he got. At one point he said everyone was going to start calling Trump “Donald Duck” if he keeps “ducking” the debates. Meanwhile, Trump was in Michigan working to win blue-collar voters in the midst of an autoworkers’ strike.

Dana Perino, one of the three moderators of the debate, closed the night by asking each of the candidates to write down who “should be voted off the island,” making a silly reference to the reality TV show “Survivor”.

You can listen to Kendall & Casey’s full recap of the debate here: