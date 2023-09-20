Listen Live
Former Indiana Congressman Steve Buyer Headed to Prison

Published on September 20, 2023

Insider Trading & Political Fraud

Source: Douglas Rissing / Getty

STATEWIDE — Former Republican congressman Steve Buyer was sentenced to 22 months in prison for insider trading.

 

After leaving Congress, he worked as a lobbyist and consultant. However, he made illegal trades by receiving early information about T-Mobile acquiring Sprint in 2018 and consulting company Guidehouse buying competitor Navigant in 2019.

 

In both cases, he purchased stock in the acquired company and then profited when the mergers were publicly announced.

 

He made over $350,000 in illegal profits and sent the money to his wife, family members, and mistress.

 

Buyer, a former chair of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee and House prosecutor during Clinton’s impeachment trial, is a 64-year-old resident of Noblesville.

