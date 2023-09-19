Listen Live
Local News

IMPD: Officer-Involved Shooting on the Southside

No officers were injured.

Published on September 19, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police Tape

Source: Radio One / Radio One

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the 1800 block of Portage Terrace.
No officers were injured.
This story is developing. Check back for details.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close