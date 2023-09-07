Listen Live
Local News

Anderson Woman Admits to Stealing $80K From Rhode Island Man

Published on September 7, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Bills in high denominations

Source: PHOTO: Ingram Publishing/Thinkstock

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — After stealing tens of thousands of dollars from an elderly Rhode Island man, a Hoosier woman from Anderson is waiting to learn her prison sentence.

33-year-old Brittany Lasley first contacted her 96-year-old victim through Plenty of Fish, an online dating website.

Apparently, she led the man to believe that she was an elderly woman who was romantically interested in him, all while asking him to provide her with financial assistance.

Police say she told the man that she needed money to pay for medical expenses, travel costs, and more.  They believe Lasley also accessed the widower’s checking accounts and made purchases with his credit card.

All total, she conned him out of nearly $80,000.

Earlier this week, she pled guilty to wire fraud.  She will be sentenced on November 7th.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close