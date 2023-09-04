Colts Head Coach Keeps Offense Strategy Close to the Vest, Talks Week 1 Prep

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts kickoff their regular season in just under a week, and the blue and white are doing everything they can to be ready for Jacksonville.

Running back Zack Moss and linebacker Shaq Leonard are both progressing, said head coach Shane Steichen Monday. Moss has a broken arm, and Leonard is in concussion protocol.

Shaq Leonard’s absence is a challenge, says Steichen, “just his leadership presence out there and the way he sees the game, the way he studies the game. Just the presence he brings to our football team out there defensively is just tremendous for our guys. To have a leader like him, to see it the way he sees it, the way he calls out plays by formation, that stuff is invaluable.”

Despite the loss of Leonard and Moss, the Colts still have their starting quarterback, Anthony Richardson. He’s been named a team captain and will lead Indianapolis September 10th against the Jaguars.

Steichen says the team will definitely find its identity and purpose sooner, rather than later.

“I think it’ll be found out over the course of this, early on in the season,” Steichen explains, “I think, like I said, last time we talked, I think you kind of find out about your team in the first month, first four weeks, week five and six. You figure out who you are as a football team.”

As for offensive strategy, Steichen is keeping Richardson’s abilities close to the vest, “we want to do stuff that he’s good at, stuff that we have reps at through training camp, and then we go from there. Obviously, there’s a lot of intricacies into a game plan each and every week. There’s different front structures and different coverages.”

The Indianapolis Colts finished the preseason 2-1. Kickoff at home against Jacksonville begins at 1 o’clock on FOX.