SILLY SEASON: Grosjean Leaving Andretti, Future Unclear

PORTLAND, Ore. — Big question marks have been surrounding the driver line-up for Andretti Autosport ever since Marcus Ericsson’s commitment to the team was announced last week.

The team is now firmly set with Colton Herta, Kyle Kirkwood, and Marcus Ericsson for the 2024 season. But, the scuttlebutt seems to be that that will be the extent of the team next season as team owner Michael Andretti was non-committal to running a fourth car in 2024.

With that, this week Romain Grosjean confirmed to NBC Sports and RACER Magazine that he will not be returning to the Andretti stable next season.

Grosjean told NBC Sports: “I will land on my feet” when asked about his future.

Where that future lies is not clear, especially with many IndyCar options shrinking by the week.

Grosjean had a solid start to the season with a pole and a couple of podiums, but the rest of his season has been somewhat forgettable finishing five races this season outside the top fifteen — many of those result due to crashes.

With no seats available at Penske, Andretti, Rahal, and most likely Arrow McLaren and Ganassi as well, Grosjean’s options, should he want to remain in IndyCar, most likely include Ed Carpenter Racing and AJ Foyt Racing. Dale Coyne may be an option as well, depending on how things shake out with the futures of David Malukas and Sting Ray Robb.

Grosjean is also a part-time sports car driver with Lamborgini in the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Series. It is also quite possible he make the jump full-time to that series.