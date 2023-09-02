Suspect, Police Dog Critically Injured After Indianapolis Police Shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There was a shooting involving a police officer on the south side of Indianapolis Friday night.

IMPD at 7:45 p.m. Friday was sent to a report of a break-in alarm at a business at 111 W. Raymond St. That’s the address of Greene’s Auto & Truck Service.

The owner of the business saw a man inside the store. The K9 unit arrived and made an announcement for the man to come out of the business. The man did not come out. The police dog and its handler went into the business to search for the man. At some point, the police dog was stabbed by the man.

The K9 handler shot the suspect. The suspect was taken to Eskenazi Health in critical condition.

The police dog was taken to an emergency clinic in critical condition.

No officers were injured at the scene.

IMPD believes all individuals involved are accounted for and does not believe there is a threat to the community.